Leaders gather for first prayer circle of school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday was the first prayer circle of the new school year.

This prayer circle was created last year by a local pastor as a send off for students starting the new school year.

Starting at Arlington Elementary, the prayer circle will happen every Thursday at 10 a.m.

All 23 Jackson-Madison County schools will be visited. The circle is open to any and all members of the community.

As District 2 Councilman Johnny Dodd says, this circle is not only a prayer for students, but the entire community.

“With the crime problem we have in our community, issues that we’re having, we want our schools, we don’t want things to run over in our school system. We want to make sure our schools are covered, so we know God will cover,” Dodd said.

The next prayer circle will be held at Parkville Academy.