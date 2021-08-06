Jim “Bobo” Parish – March 17, 1949 – July 29, 2021

Jim Parish was born in Jackson, TN and was the son of Hobert O. Parish, Jr. and Jennie Wall Parish. He was a graduate of Jackson High School. Jim married Peggy Diggs March 28, 1971 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Jim was a veteran of the US Navy in which he developed his love of computers and fighter jets. After 6 years in the Navy he worked for McDonald-Douglas Aircraft Company and Boeing Aircraft Company specializing in defense aviation.

After retiring in 2007 Jim and Peggy moved back to Jackson so they could be closer to family. Jim volunteered many hours for Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church utilizing his computer skills with the Worship and Praise Team. He also spent many years researching the Parish family genealogy.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister, Saundra Parish Dolbeer, and his stepmother, Patricia Crouch Parish. He leaves his wife, Peggy Parish, his daughters Jennifer Tipton (Bobby) and Christine Parish, 7 grandchildren, his sister Pamela Parish-Bouchard and several Parish cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 8 at 1:00 with visitation with the family starting at 12:30. The family has requested no flowers but that memorials be made to the Memorial Fund at Lambuth Memorial UMC, 160 Campbell St..