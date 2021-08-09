Ashley Nicole Woods, age 38, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, August 8, 2021 at her home.

Ashley was born December 5, 1982 in Memphis. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy in Memphis and attended the University of Memphis. Ashley was a lifelong resident of the Memphis area and was employed as an accountant. She was of the Catholic faith.

Ashley is survived by her son, Ayden Joshua Booth of Memphis, Tn; her mother, Janice Ione Woods of Atlanta, GA; her father and stepmother, Robert Allen Woods and Jo Woods of Eads, TN; and her brother, Loften Parker Woods of Dallas, TX.

Funeral Services for Ashley will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Mercer, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Bro. Damon Olson. Interment will follow in the Maple Springs Cemetery. A visitation for Ashley will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Maple Springs Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Parker Woods, Ron Smith, Doug Patton, Henry Collota, A.J. Szot and Matthew Noto.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Center Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center