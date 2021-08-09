Dresden High School welcomes new faculty, staff

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local school welcomed new faculty and staff.

Weakley County students returned to school on Monday, but Dresden High School in particular has seen a variety of changes in leadership.

“I’m excited. I really am. I’ve been an assistant principal for three years, and I’ve been looking forward to one day maybe stepping into this role,” said Scott Killebrew, principal at Dresden High School.

Killebrew attended Dresden High, which makes it even more special.

“I’m proud of this place. I’m proud of what it is, and I guess being here makes me work even harder. I want to be even better than when it was when I was here,” Killebrew said.

Newly appointed Assistant Principal Krystle Smith also attended Dresden High.

She says she feels it’s important for students to have leaders who were in the same shoes as them.

“Kind of the dynamics of the school. You know how it functions and runs. Also, you have that community connection with their parents. Some of the students who are here, I either went to school with their parents or know their community,” Smith said.

Smith says she looks forward to making an impact in the lives of Dresden students.

“I hope to just be that person that they feel comfortable with, to be able to come and speak with no matter if they’re having issues or if they just want to tell me how their day went. Just be that person that they feel safe around and feel that they can communicate with properly,” Smith said.

Dresden High School also has a new School Resource Officer, Kristen Childress, and a new counselor, Sierra Kirk.

“I look forward to all these students getting involved in whatever they like best. We’ve got a lot of good school clubs and activities,” Killebrew said.

Killebrew says the school has nine new faculty and staff after previous members retired or moved.

