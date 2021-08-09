Gerald Hart
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Gerald Hart of Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|87
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Friday, August 6, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:30 P.M., Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Glynn Orr of New Hope Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 11:00 A.M. Tuesday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|January 5, 1934 in Henry Co., Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Jerry Hart, Stuart Hart, Eric Tressel, and Marc Rosales
|Both Parents Names:
|Willie V. Hart and Clessie Estelle Enoch Hart, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Bobbi Joyner Hart, Married: November 2, 1955; Preceded: May 25, 2021
|Daughters: City/State
|Karen (Marc) Rosales of Norwalk, OH
Paula (Charles) Griffith of Smyrna, TN
Carla Shepherd, preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Gerald “Jerry” (Trina) Hart, Jr., of Murfreesboro, TN
Stuart (Jenny) Hart of Murfreesboro, TN
Son-in-law: Mitchell Shepherd of Lorain, OH
|Grandchildren:
|Kristy DeWitt, Kelly Geiger, Ntussia (Trevor) Clinger, Lindsay Smith, Benjamin Hart, Adison Hewitt, Eric (Michelle) Tressel, Summer Shepherd, Elijiah Shepherd, Caleb Shepherd, Cole Shepherd, Heather (Bobby) McAtee, Ashley (John) Jansen, Tiffany Daniels, and Brittany Cagle.
|Great Grandchildren:
|20
|Sisters: City/State
|Joyce (Leon) Wofford, Lois (Hugh) Pinson, Margaret (Bill) Stoner, and Gail (Danny) Beasley all survive
|Brothers: City/State
|David Hart survives
William “Bill” Hart, Benjamin “Bud” Hart, Gene Hart, Kenneth Hart, all four preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Taylor was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He retired from Ford Motor in Ohio at age 52 to come to Paris. He never met a stranger and he loved telling stories. He spent his last years taking care of his wife. Gerald also loved gardening flowers and vegetables, enjoyed painting, carving his walking sticks, and playing his keyboards.