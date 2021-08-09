Gerald Hart

Name: City & State Hart Gerald CroppedGerald Hart of Paris, Tennessee
Age: 87
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Friday, August 6, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 1:30 P.M., Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Glynn Orr of New Hope Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: After 11:00 A.M. Tuesday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: January 5, 1934 in Henry Co., Tennessee
Pallbearers: Jerry Hart, Stuart Hart, Eric Tressel, and Marc Rosales
Both Parents Names: Willie V. Hart and Clessie Estelle Enoch Hart, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Bobbi Joyner Hart, Married: November 2, 1955; Preceded: May 25, 2021
Daughters: City/State Karen (Marc) Rosales of Norwalk, OH

Paula (Charles) Griffith of Smyrna, TN

Carla Shepherd, preceded
Sons: City/State Gerald “Jerry” (Trina) Hart, Jr., of Murfreesboro, TN

Stuart (Jenny) Hart of Murfreesboro, TN

Son-in-law: Mitchell Shepherd of Lorain, OH
Grandchildren: Kristy DeWitt, Kelly Geiger, Ntussia (Trevor) Clinger, Lindsay Smith, Benjamin Hart, Adison Hewitt, Eric (Michelle) Tressel, Summer Shepherd, Elijiah Shepherd, Caleb Shepherd, Cole Shepherd, Heather (Bobby) McAtee, Ashley (John) Jansen, Tiffany Daniels, and Brittany Cagle.
Great Grandchildren: 20
Sisters: City/State Joyce (Leon) Wofford, Lois (Hugh) Pinson, Margaret (Bill) Stoner, and Gail (Danny) Beasley all survive
Brothers: City/State David Hart survives

William “Bill” Hart, Benjamin “Bud” Hart, Gene Hart, Kenneth Hart,       all four preceded
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Personal Information: Mr. Taylor was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He retired from Ford Motor in Ohio at age 52 to come to Paris. He never met a stranger and he loved telling stories. He spent his last years taking care of his wife. Gerald also loved gardening flowers and vegetables, enjoyed painting, carving his walking sticks, and playing his keyboards.

 

