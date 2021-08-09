James Marcus Teague departed his earthly home Heaven bound on August the 8th, 2021 at 9:15 A.M.

He was born August 25th, 1952 to Marcus Chambers Teague and Annie Dortha Wade Teague. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Cannon Teague and granddaughter, Ashleigh Earnest. He also leaves his son, David McNabb and wife, Paula and grandchildren, Cori, David Allen and Jacob McNabb and son, Tim McNabb and wife, Amy and grandchildren, Kaci and Ally McNabb and Jonathan and Elliott Glover. He leaves his sister, Nancy Leggett and brother-in-law, Donnie, sister, Ouida Crisp and brother-in-law, Bobby, brother, William Teague and sister-in-law, Lisa and brother, Edward Teague and partner, Clifford Muragin, nephews, Mark Morgan, Brannon Morgan, Michael Crisp, Daniel Crisp, and Kevin Teague and niece, Lauren Teague. He leaves eight great nieces and nephews.

James attended Fayette County Highschool class of 1970 and received his teaching and bible degrees from Freed-Hardeman University and the University of Memphis. James was a faithful member of the Moscow United Methodist church where he served as lay leader, Sunday school teacher, board chairman, and trustee. First and foremost, James is a child of God as well as a devoted husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

He was a devoted educator serving as teacher at Somerville Elementary, assistant principle at Oakland Elementary, principal at Central Elementary and Superintendent of Fayette County Schools and during that tenure he worked at the Department of Justice during the construction and opening of Buckley-Carpenter Elementary School. He was in the Inaugural Class of Leadership Fayette in 2002 and led sessions during the following years, and he was a West Star graduate. James loved spending time with family and friends, playing chicken foot, corn hole, card games and shooting turtles. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was a patriot who loved and supported his Country.

Funeral Services for Mr. Teague will be held at 3 P.M. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Pastor Jim Graham and Pastor Jay Wells and personal remarks will be given by Nancy Leggett and Molly McCarley. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Teague will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Louis Bourg and Ricky Ward, Kevin Teague, Brannon Morgan, Mark Morgan, Michael Crisp, Bryan McClure and Reggie Dilliard. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Leggett, Bobby Crisp, Rodney Parks, Billy McClure, William Teague, Vip Lewis, Charlie German, Daniel Crisp and Gary McCaskill.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Moscow United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 246, Moscow, TN 38057 or Bethlehem Cemetery Association, c/o Nancy Leggett, 765 Hays Road, Moscow, TN 38057.

