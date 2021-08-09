JMCSS officials hear update on new schools, discuss protocol

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System gave several updates on Monday, including the remodel of the Jackson Central-Merry High School.

“The new COVID wave has impacted some of our workforce. In particular, our contractor lost his crew. However, we believe we’ll be able to deliver JCM before the first of September,” said Hal Crocker, President/CEO of Crocker Construction Company.

JMCSS officials also had an update on the new Madison Academic High School.

“With the date we’re planning to move in over the fall break, we believe we will be complete in advance of that and be able to allow the school system plenty of time for their portion of the work. We look for early September or that to be passed unrestricted, although we’ll probably be out there a little bit longer than that,” Crocker said.

Principals spoke on the transition of the new school protocol, where students meet at the Oman Arena and are then sent to their respective campuses, assuring the students that they are safe in school.

“Our kids are in survival mode, and we have to change that culture to let them know that this is your safe place,” said High Principal Ramonica Dorsey.

School board members congratulated the school leadership on their efforts on this new school year.

“Hats off to you for being positive and taking this in stride and making it work. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that and how critical it is for the students so thank you,” said Scott Gatlin, a school board member.

The next school board meeting will be this Thursday, Aug. 12.

You can find information about Jackson-Madison County School System here.

