Shiloh to host BARK Ranger Hike Saturday

SHILOH, Tenn. — Ready to go for a walk?

Shiloh National Military Park will be hosting its BARK Ranger Hike Saturday, Aug. 14, according to a news release.

The hike will begin at 10 a.m., with everyone meeting at Tour Stop #3.

The park says the trek will be roughly one mile and will be over easy terrain.

Humans going on the hike will get to learn more about Hornets’ Nest and monuments set along the Sunken Road.

Dogs will get a BARK Ranger certificate and BARK Ranger dog tag, according to the release.

You will need to pre-register, and you will need to bring water and doggie bags.

You can register by calling the park at (731) 689-5696.

The park says that as of Aug. 6, only 10 spots were left open.

As for you and your furry friends, the park says you can be model BARK Rangers by:

Bag your pet’s waste

Always leash your pet

Respect wildlife

Know where you can go

