Investigators searching for missing girl from Lexington

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

The sheriff’s office says Taylor Lowe, 17, was last seen around midnight Sunday, Aug. 8 at McDonalds in Lexington.

The sheriff’s office says Lowe spoke to her mother around that time.

Taylor is about 5-feet tall and weighs about 112 pounds. She has straight, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Taylor or knows where she may be is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 968-7777.