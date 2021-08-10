JMCSS Education Vision meeting looks at safety, more

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board leaders met today for their monthly Education Vision meeting.

Topics discussed include board members giving an operations report, academic report, and the superintendent giving one as well.

They also discussed the advancement that they have made to repair several schools across the county.

Members also spoke about safety and hired two safety security officers. They will be at Jackson Central-Merry to help school security.

“It’s important to us not to get in a situation where something happens and it changes on their side, and we don’t have anybody we can roll in there to make sure our students and staff are safe,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ricky Catlett.

The next board meeting with be this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

You can find more information on JMCSS through their website.

