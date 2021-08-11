Brenda E. Davis

Brenda E. Davis, age 71, of Memphis TN passed away Sunday August 8th, 2021. Brenda was born on November 20, 1949 in and raised in McKenzie, TN. Brenda was a high school basketball player for McKenzie High School and graduated in 1967. Brenda attended Lambuth College in Jackson and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Biology in 1971. Brenda relocated to Memphis TN and worked for Dr. Edward P. Caldwell for 27 years then moved to Memphis OBGYN and worked there till her retirement in 2017. Brenda nurtured many patients and shared her great personality with many coworkers over the years. Brenda meet Johnny Davis formerly of Paris, TN and they married in 1977. She went on to have 3 boys. Brenda and Johnny were married 44 years. Brenda was a member of the Underwood Methodist Church in Memphis, she loved animals, sports, water sports, the Ocean, and watching movies with the family. Brenda was also an excellent cook and loved cooking for her beloved family. She is preceded in death by her mother Dottie Norris, Step Mother Reva Ellis, Brother Tommy, Sister Ruth Ann Ellis, Step Sister Susie Motheral. Son Jason Davis, and Daughter In-Law Megan Davis. Brenda is survived by her Husband Johnny, Sons Robert and Justin Davis, her father Garland, Step Mother Beverly Ellis, and her Grandchildren Ellis, McKenna, and Hollis Davis.

Funeral services for Brenda will be Saturday August 14, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Calhoun of the First United Methodist Church of Hopkinsville Kentucky officiating burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday August 14, 2021 at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home starting at 11:30 am until 12:30 pm.