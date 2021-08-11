James “Matt” McDaniel

WBBJ Staff
Name: City & State Mcdaniel Matt 2James “Matt” McDaniel of Paris
Age: 35
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Monday, August 9, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Carlton Gerrell of TVCC
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday prior to the Service
Date/Place of Birth: June 12, 1986 in Murray, KY
 David McDaniel of Paris, TN

Wanda “Sue” McDaniel, preceded: September 16, 2011
Sisters: City/State Heather (Dale) Fair of Paris, TN
Other Relatives: Nieces & Nephews: Britney McDaniel, Dylan Fair and Katelyn Fair.

Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Personal Information: Matt was employed at Dana Holding Corporation.

 

