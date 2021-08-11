James “Matt” McDaniel
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|James “Matt” McDaniel of Paris
|Age:
|35
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Monday, August 9, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Carlton Gerrell of TVCC
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Visitation:
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday prior to the Service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 12, 1986 in Murray, KY
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|David McDaniel of Paris, TN
Wanda “Sue” McDaniel, preceded: September 16, 2011
|Sisters: City/State
|Heather (Dale) Fair of Paris, TN
|Other Relatives:
|Nieces & Nephews: Britney McDaniel, Dylan Fair and Katelyn Fair.
Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Matt was employed at Dana Holding Corporation.