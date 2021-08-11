Lillie Bee Fernando

Lillie Bee entered this life on October 14, 1955, born to Lula Bee Wilson and Sammie C. Wilson, Sr. in Pickens, Mississippi. Lillie Bee accepted Christ as her Lord and savior at an early age while attending Bethel Grove in Pickens, MS. She went on to obtain an education in the Yazoo City Public School System and became a 1973 graduate of Yazhoo City High School in Yazoo City, MS. Living a life on the principle of giving, Lillie Bee transitioned to her eternal home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

On October 21, 2002, she was united in holy matrimony to U.V. Fernando. For 18 years, they lived an eventful life together, traveling and exploring the world and making fond memories. Lillie Bee was blessed with beautiful children – Stephanie Marie Little and Jerome Little. She was a strong and constant pillar in their lives, serving as their #1 cheerleader and supporting their dreams, goals and desires. Lillie Bee was a woman of faith and devoted her entire life to serving others and leaving lasting impressions on all whom she came into contact.

Her career began when she earned a Nursing certificate from Hinds Community College. Upon relocating to the Memphis, Tennessee area in 1989, she became employed by Baptist Health in Germantown, TN. She went on to serve in the Nursing capacity with Trezevant Manor in Memphis, TN, where she retired after 15 years of dedicated service.

Lillie Bee founded the Golden Diamond Social Club upon retiring in 2013. This organization, whose members were other retired women in the Cordova and Memphis, TN areas, served as a way for retired women to connect with one another, remain active, explore surrounding cities, have brunches and luncheons, and host holiday events. The Golden Diamond Social Club grew to a member of 11 under Lillie Bee’s leadership.

Lillie Bee was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lula Bee Wilson and Sammie C. Wilson, Sr.; one sister, Annie Lee Perkins; one brother, Sammie C. Wilson, Jr.; and maternal grandparents, Gertrude Harris and Christopher Chambers.

She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted husband, U.V. Fernando of Oakland, TN; one daughter, Stephanie Little of Lewisville, TX; one son, Jerome (Roshanda) Little of Atlanta, GA; two granddaughters, Jenor Little and Jeniece Little, both of Newburgh, NY; one grandson, Jerome Little, Jr. of Newburgh, NY; one sister, Gertrude Clay of Dallas, TX; one aunt, Nellie Ree Hayes of Yazoo City, MS; a special cousin, Bernice Vaughn of Yazoo City, MS; special friends, Henrietta and Ollie Thompson of Jackson, MS, Mildred Chambers of Memphis, TN, and Deloisa Miller and Linda Carter, both of Yazoo City, MS; her Golden Diamond Social Club sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love, and support you have extended to our family during this time of loss. May God bless and keep you. A special thanks to the staff of the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Fernando will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Dr. Donald R. Esters, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Fernando will be from 4 to 7 P.M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Repast will conclude at Colonial Country Club, 2736 Countrywood Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Larry Wilson, Tony Smith, Rodney Wilson, Trent Wilson, Alex Wilkerson, Danny Moore, and Dennis Sims.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.