TWRA seeking fields to lease for dove season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is looking for fields to lease for the upcoming dove season, according to a news release.

The first part of dove season opens at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Landowners can earn up to $3,600 for providing a public dove hunting area, the release says. Fields must be available for a minimum of three priority dates in September.

Mourning doves are a popular game bird in North America, and more are harvested than all other migratory birds in 39 states, the release says.

The TWRA began their leased dove field program in the late 1980s, the release says.

For more information about wildlife management areas in TWRA regions or leased dove fields in each region, click here.

Interested landowners must sign up in August.

Anyone interested in leasing a dove field to TWRA should contact their regional office:

Region I (West Tennessee) – (731) 423-5725 or toll free at 800-372-3928

Region II (Middle Tennessee) – (615) 781-6622 or toll free at 800-624-7406

Region III (Upper Cumberland) – (931) 484-9571 or toll free at 833-402-4698

Region IV (East Tennessee) – (423) 587-7037 or toll free at 800-332-0900

Offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time.