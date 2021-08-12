Services for Mrs. Margie Donald, age 78 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at the Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., at Greater Sixth Street. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 12 Noon until time of service.

