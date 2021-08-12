Search for Dyersburg State president continues

Tristyn Fletcher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The search for the next Dyersburg State president is continuing.

Dyersburg State Community College president

The Tennessee Board of Regents says a orientation session and a public forum will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The two events will begin at 1 p.m. and will be held through Zoom, giving everyone the chance to see the process of finding a president, according to the board’s news release.

The release says those interested in participating should contact Board Secretary Sonja Mason at sonja.mason@tbr.edu or (615) 366-3927. This will need to be done by 9 a.m. Aug. 18.

The next Dyersburg State president will be replacing Dr. Karen Bowyer, who announced plans to retire in May, according to the release.

For more information on the search, click here.

