Christopher Wayne “Chris” Rogers, age 31, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, August 12, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Chris was born November 14, 1989 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the son of Timothy Wayne “Tim” Rogers and Vicki Wilkerson Rogers. He graduated from Gateway Christian School and was a lifelong resident of Somerville. He was of the Christian faith and was employed as an HVAC installer. Chris enjoyed riding four-wheelers, antiquing and collecting old bottle jars.

Chris is survived by his parents, Tim and Vicki Wilkerson Rogers of Somerville, TN; his sister, Chelsie Hodge (Coleman) of Somerville, TN; his paternal grandfather, Jerry Rogers of Somerville, TN; his maternal grandmother, Linda Wilkerson of Hickory Flat, MS; two uncles, Jerry Rogers, Jr. (Barbara) of Somerville, TN and Steven Wilkerson (Stephanie) of Somerville, TN; his niece, Emma Hodge; and his nephew, River Hodge.

Funeral Services for Chris will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Chris will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tony McCulley, Austin Wilkerson, Jimbo Rogers, Jerry Rogers, Jr., Robbie Rogers and Blake Thompson.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

