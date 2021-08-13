Gary Christopher

Gary Benjamin Christopher, age 50, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Amy Timbrook Christopher, departed this life Thursday morning, August 12, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Gary was born September 29, 1970 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the son of the late Charles Christopher and Mary Carolyn Shinault Christopher. He graduated from White Station High School in 1990 and was married December 1, 2007 to Amy Timbrook. He attended Macon Road Baptist Church and was employed as a truck operator at SAIA Motor Freight. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking.

Mr. Christopher is survived by his wife of 13 years, Amy D. Christopher of Oakland, TN; two sons, Colton Christopher and Cooper Christopher, both of Oakland, TN; and his brother, Terry Christopher of Memphis, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Christopher will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Christopher will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bryan Shinault, Terry Christopher, Brian Timbrook, Tyler Smith, Avery Shinault, and Payton Shinault.

