Madison County Sheriff John Mehr aims for 3rd term

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local law enforcement leader is looking to remain in office.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr was at the Medon Community Center Tuesday evening for a community meeting when a resident of the area asked him if he would run for re-election.

“They had heard that I was going to retire, and I said ‘No.’ I’ve never said I was going to retire. My intention all along is that I would run for re-election, and everything is in God’s hands, not in my hands,” Mehr said.

This question caught the sheriff off guard.

“I mean I was shocked. He had asked me when I walked in immediately and said, ‘I just need to know point blank, what are you going to do? Are you running?’ And I just said, ‘Yes. I am running.’ And he said I’m glad to hear that,” Mehr said.

At the end of the meeting, the same person commented on the sheriff looking for a re-election.

“At the end of the meeting, he stood up and actually told me how proud he was at the department, the officers and how great the department has been,” Mehr said. “He was proud I was running for re-election.”

The sheriff started his second term in 2018, and is now looking for a third term.

“At this time, my plans are that I will run for re-election, and that’s my whole intent,” Mehr said.

Mehr says he wants Madison County to be honored to have him as sheriff.

“My goal is to serve the people, and that’s the whole purpose,” Mehr said. “And make this one of the best departments and make Madison County proud.”

Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser has also confirmed he plans to run for Madison County Sheriff.

