West TN university welcomes back students

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Today Freed-Hardeman University welcomed new and transfer students onto campus.

Move in day can be an exciting day for those attending college.

Students had the opportunity to check in, meet their Resident Advisors, and fellow peers.

Move in was held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with activities following.

With classes starting in less than a week, today was an opportunity for students to adjust to the college setting.

New students will participate in an activity called interface allowing them to connect with their classmates and get to know the campus culture.

“It’s fun! It’s probably nerve wrecking. We have a lot of helpers. So I feel like it’s a smooth transition, and tonight we’ll have a whole lot of fun,” said FHU third-year student, Rachel Tucker.

The university can expect many students back on campus, as classes will begin on August 18.

