Janet Milam Inman

Janet Milam Inman, of Paris, Tennessee aged 60 passed away at Jackson Madison County General Hospital on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Her body will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at McEvoy Funeral Home with her husband Dennis Inman officiating.

Visitation will be held for Mrs. Inman from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Tuesday prior to service time.

Mrs. Inman was born on April 11, 1961 in Paris, Tennessee to Bradley Ashlon Milam, preceded: December 28, 2005; and Peggy Sisson Steele, preceded: January 16, 2018.

She married Dennis Inman, Paris, Tennessee; on June 22, 1980.

She has three sisters, Melissa (Bill) Lindley, Paris, Tennessee; Tina (Bill) Hamilton, Altus, Oklahoma and Lisa Carol Milam, preceded in infancy.

Mrs. Inman is survived by nieces & nephews including Alyssa (John) Eason, Samantha (Cody) Marshall of Paris, Tennessee and Levi and Jake Soncrant of Altus, Oklahoma.

She also leaves behind a great niece and nephew: Haidyn Marshall and Abbey Eason.

Other relatives include: special nephew Josh Steele; and special friend Josh Moon.

Mrs. Inman was a 1979 graduate of Henry County High School.

Janet was a member of TVCC and worked for many years as the front manager at Mineral Wells IGA in Paris.

For more information contact McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. at (731) 642-1441 or visit the website here at https://www.mcevoyfuneralhome.com/.

