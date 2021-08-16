‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign begins Aug. 18

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.

The campaign coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign over the Labor Day holiday, from Aug. 18 through Sept. 6.

The campaign includes increased messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, increased sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility enforcement to reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries and fatalities, according to a news release.

