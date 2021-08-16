Discovery Park begins cabin conservation project

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America announced plans to restore a dozen structures in the “Settlement” located at the museum and heritage park.

The project, funded by the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation, is expected to cost over $500,000 and take nearly a year to complete.

The Settlement sits near North Lake at the Discovery Park, and consists of mid-nineteenth century style log buildings, including farmhouses, a smokehouse, a doctor’s cabin, and more. The buildings were donated by various families in the region and moved to the park before it opened in 2013.

Leatherwood, Inc. has been selected to handle conservation of the cabins to “ensure they will remain in the best possible shape for years to come.”

They will replace decayed logs, patch damaged areas, stabilize shifted cabins and waterproof all structures — all by traditional practices with no screws, nails or dowels.

“We’re taking great care to make certain the Settlement is here for Discovery Park’s guests to enjoy and learn from decades into the future,” said Leatherwood Inc. Founder Vic Hood.

