Whiteville to host first Main Street Music Festival

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — On August 28, an entire street will be blocked off for Whiteville‘s first Main Street Music Festival.

“We have 30 vendors signed up to be here, and we’re looking for a huge turn out on that day,” said Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden.

With performers like Todd Pulse, Maya Olivia and Lex Renee’, this festival is an opportunity for all Whiteville residents to gather and build relationships.

“I think it’s going to be good for the community,” Mayor Bowden said. “It’s about unifying our community, and as we grow as a town, I think we need that more and more.”

With this being Whiteville’s first Main Street festival, Mayor Bowden says residents are thrilled for what the event will bring.

“They’re excited about it, and I’m excited, because I think it’s an opportunity for us to come together as a community.”

Mayor Bowden encourages visitors from all over to attend the festival.

“Music is a universal language and it doesn’t matter so much of the genre of music, everybody responds well to music, and so it’s an opportunity for us to come together as neighbors in our community on that day,” Bowden said.

The event starts at 2:30 p.m. on August 28 and ends around 10 p.m.

For more local news, click here.