Additional death, 513 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an 85-year-old woman died Aug. 10 due to COVID-19 complications.
A total of 244 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 513 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, Aug. 13.
There are now a total of 13,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 7,830 (58.1%)
- 38301: 4,144 (30.7%)
- 38356: 240 (1.8%)
- 38391: 118 (0.9%)
- 38366: 257 (1.9%)
- 38343: 89 (0.6%)
- 38313: 274 (2%)
- 38392: 109 (0.8%)
- 38355: 35 (0.2%)
- 38362: 188 (1.4%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 21 (0.2%)
- 38308: 21 (0.2%)
- 38378: 9 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 130 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,714 (27.6%)
- White: 5,894 (43.7%)
- Asian: 59 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 294 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 264 (2%)
- Unspecified: 3,254 (24.1%)
Gender:
- Female: 7,513 (55.8%)
- Male: 5,853 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 113 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,728 (87%)
- Not recovered: 227 (1.7%)
- Better: 367 (2.7%)
- Unknown: 913 (6.8%)
- Deaths: 244 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 803 (6%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,713 (12.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 2,305 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,986 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,889 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,845 (13.7%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,449 (10.8%)
- 71 – 80 years: 853 (6.3%)
- 80+: 516 (3.8%)
- Unknown: 120 (0.9%)
