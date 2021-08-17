Additional death, 513 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an 85-year-old woman died Aug. 10 due to COVID-19 complications.

A total of 244 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 513 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, Aug. 13.

There are now a total of 13,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 7,830 (58.1%)
  • 38301: 4,144 (30.7%)
  • 38356: 240 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 118 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 257 (1.9%)
  • 38343: 89 (0.6%)
  • 38313: 274 (2%)
  • 38392: 109 (0.8%)
  • 38355: 35 (0.2%)
  • 38362: 188 (1.4%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 21 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 21 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 9 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 8 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 130 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,714 (27.6%)
  • White: 5,894 (43.7%)
  • Asian: 59 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 294 (2.2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 264 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 3,254 (24.1%)

Gender:

  • Female: 7,513 (55.8%)
  • Male: 5,853 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 113 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 11,728 (87%)
  • Not recovered: 227 (1.7%)
  • Better: 367 (2.7%)
  • Unknown: 913 (6.8%)
  • Deaths: 244 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 803 (6%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,713 (12.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 2,305 (17.1%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,986 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,889 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,845 (13.7%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,449 (10.8%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 853 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 516 (3.8%)
  • Unknown: 120 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

