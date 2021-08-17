Additional death, 513 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an 85-year-old woman died Aug. 10 due to COVID-19 complications.

A total of 244 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 513 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, Aug. 13.

There are now a total of 13,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 7,830 (58.1%)

38301: 4,144 (30.7%)

38356: 240 (1.8%)

38391: 118 (0.9%)

38366: 257 (1.9%)

38343: 89 (0.6%)

38313: 274 (2%)

38392: 109 (0.8%)

38355: 35 (0.2%)

38362: 188 (1.4%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 21 (0.2%)

38308: 21 (0.2%)

38378: 9 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.05%)

Unknown: 130 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,714 (27.6%)

White: 5,894 (43.7%)

Asian: 59 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 294 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 264 (2%)

Unspecified: 3,254 (24.1%)

Gender:

Female: 7,513 (55.8%)

Male: 5,853 (43.4%)

Unknown: 113 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,728 (87%)

Not recovered: 227 (1.7%)

Better: 367 (2.7%)

Unknown: 913 (6.8%)

Deaths: 244 (1.8%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 803 (6%)

11 – 20 years: 1,713 (12.7%)

21 – 30 years: 2,305 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,986 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,889 (14%)

51 – 60 years: 1,845 (13.7%)

61 – 70 years: 1,449 (10.8%)

71 – 80 years: 853 (6.3%)

80+: 516 (3.8%)

Unknown: 120 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.