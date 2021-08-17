Betty Warren Sisco, age 61, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of the late Larry “Yogi” Yelverton, departed this life Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021 at her home.

Betty was born March 4, 1960 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Everett Paul Warren and Martha Spain Warren. She enjoyed doing puzzles, cross stitch, fishing and watching hummingbirds. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Sisco is survived by her daughter, Lola Davis (Donald) of Arlington, TN; her son, Jackie Sisco (Casey) of Oakland, TN; her sister, Camelia Wallace (Billy) of Pearl, MS; two brothers, Ray Warren (Judy) of Memphis, TN and Hank Warren (Liz) of Bartlett, TN; six grandchildren, Brandon Davis (Hanna), Amber Maude (Alek), Lauren Peal (Joshua), Hunter Sisco, Brycen Sisco and Ryder Sisco; and two great-grandchildren, Kendall Davis and Asher Peal.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Sisco will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs. Sisco will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

