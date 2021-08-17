Jackson Fire Department to welcome new upgrades

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department is getting three new upgrades.

In two weeks, the department will be receiving three new fire trucks, called pumpers.

Deputy Chief Don Friddle says they have been operating on older equipment in the past, but now the new engines will provide more safety for both the community and the firefighters on duty.

“We think it is going to be a huge benefit, not only for the community but also for our firefighters,” Friddle said. “It is going to increase the safety level and we are looking forward to getting them here and getting them in service.”

Friddle says the firefighters will be trained on the new engines before they are ready to use.

