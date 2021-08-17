Jackson police seek info in Vann Drive hit-and-run

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are seeking information in a hit-and-run accident that occurred August 11.

According to police, the accident happened on Vann Drive at the Stonebridge Boulevard intersection at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Police say the vehicle believed to be involved is an early 2000s Infiniti I30 sedan, four-door and beige in color. The license plate is an older style Tennessee plate with the number KLJ 880.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the vehicle’s owner is asked to call Officer Jeff Wood with the Jackson Police Traffic Unit at (731) 425-8173.

