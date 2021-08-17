James William Sisco, age 64, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his residence in Gadsden, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

He was born on April 12, 1957, in Middleton, TN to the late Cecil Sisco and Mary M. Tillman Sisco. He worked for many years as a general labor in textiles for the Cotton Mill of Humboldt, TN. Also preceding him in death was two brothers: Lynn Sisco and Ronald Sisco; and one sister: Judy Ann Sisco.

Mr. James is survived by two brothers: Donald Sisco (Joyce) and Thomas Sisco all of Gadsden, TN; two sisters: Tammie Roberson and Mary Walker (Richard) all of Atwood, TN. He leaves a legacy of three nieces, one nephew and three great-nieces.

The Sisco family are honoring Mr. James’s wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.