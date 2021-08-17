Kelley D. Farris
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Kelley D. Farris of Paris, TN
|Age:
|74
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 PM Wednesday, August 18, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 and after 11:00 AM Wednesday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|October 9, 1946 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Mike Wilson, John Farris, Steve Kuykendall, Coach K, Lance Winders, and Andy McBee.
Honorary Pallbearers: Paul Hyer, Jesse Wilson, Lynn Brown
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Kelley W. Farris and Lorene S. Wilson Farris, both preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Terrey Dawn (Gerald) Tharpe of Paris, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Kelley (Leslie) Farris, Jr., of Oklahoma
Jeremy (Samantha) Farris of Springville, TN
Justin Farris of Paris, TN
|Grandchildren:
|16
|Great Grandchildren:
|1
|Sisters: City/State
|Janice Farris of Paris, TN
Annie Mae Farris, preceded in infancy
|Brothers: City/State
|Terry (Donna) Farris of Paris, TN
Rickey (Judy) Farris of Paris, TN
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Kelley was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was a school bus driver for the Henry county school system for 36 years. He worked with his father at Farris Amoco for 46 years. He enjoyed St Louis Cardinals Baseball, NASCAR, Soccer, Church, and anything that involved his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McEvoy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 158, Paris, TN 38242 to help with funeral expenses.