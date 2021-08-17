Kelley D. Farris

Name: City & State Farris KelleyKelley D. Farris of Paris, TN
Age: 74
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Saturday, August 14, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 and after 11:00 AM Wednesday
Date/Place of Birth: October 9, 1946 in Henry County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Mike Wilson, John Farris, Steve Kuykendall, Coach K, Lance Winders, and Andy McBee.

Honorary Pallbearers: Paul Hyer, Jesse Wilson, Lynn Brown
 Kelley W. Farris and Lorene S. Wilson Farris, both preceded
Daughters: City/State Terrey Dawn (Gerald) Tharpe of Paris, TN
Sons: City/State Kelley (Leslie) Farris, Jr., of Oklahoma

Jeremy (Samantha) Farris of Springville, TN

Justin Farris of Paris, TN
Grandchildren: 16
Great Grandchildren: 1
Sisters: City/State Janice Farris of Paris, TN

Annie Mae Farris, preceded in infancy
Brothers: City/State Terry (Donna) Farris of Paris, TN

Rickey (Judy) Farris of Paris, TN
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Personal Information: Kelley was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was a school bus driver for the Henry county school system for 36 years.  He worked with his father at Farris Amoco for 46 years. He enjoyed St Louis Cardinals Baseball, NASCAR, Soccer, Church, and anything that involved his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McEvoy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 158, Paris, TN 38242 to help with funeral expenses.

 

