Kelley D. Farris

Personal Information:

Kelley was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was a school bus driver for the Henry county school system for 36 years. He worked with his father at Farris Amoco for 46 years. He enjoyed St Louis Cardinals Baseball, NASCAR, Soccer, Church, and anything that involved his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McEvoy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 158, Paris, TN 38242 to help with funeral expenses.