Steve Chilcutt

Name: City & State Chilcutt SteveSteve Chilcutt of Paris
Age: 58
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Monday, August 16, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: Celebration of Life: Thursday, 2:00 PM
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Elder Ed Long of Union Primitive Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation: After 1:00 PM Thursday prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: May 13, 1963 in Chicago, IL
Pallbearers: Honorary Pallbearers: Donnie Oliver, Kevin Hamlin, Luke Cuthbertson, Ben Hassell, Mark Crouch, Barry Trussel.
 John Porter Chilcutt, preceded Friday, June 11, 2021

Dorris Hamlin Chicutt of Paris, TN
Brothers: City/State Stan Chilcutt (Kesha Murphy) of Paris, TN
Nieces: Kristien (Luke) Cuthbertson of Paris, TN

Kaylie (Billy) Williamson of Florence, AL
Great-niece & nephew: Sophie Cuthbertson and John Adam Cuthbertson
Personal Information:
