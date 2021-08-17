|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Steve Chilcutt of Paris
|Age:
|58
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Celebration of Life: Thursday, 2:00 PM
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Elder Ed Long of Union Primitive Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Visitation:
|After 1:00 PM Thursday prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|May 13, 1963 in Chicago, IL
|Pallbearers:
|Honorary Pallbearers: Donnie Oliver, Kevin Hamlin, Luke Cuthbertson, Ben Hassell, Mark Crouch, Barry Trussel.
|Both Parents Names:
|John Porter Chilcutt, preceded Friday, June 11, 2021
Dorris Hamlin Chicutt of Paris, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Stan Chilcutt (Kesha Murphy) of Paris, TN
|Nieces:
|Kristien (Luke) Cuthbertson of Paris, TN
Kaylie (Billy) Williamson of Florence, AL
|Great-niece & nephew:
|Sophie Cuthbertson and John Adam Cuthbertson
|Personal Information: