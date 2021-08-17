TWRA: 10 million pounds of invasive carp removed in July

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says their Asian Carp Harvest Incentive Program reached a milestone last month, according to a news release.

TWRA says 10 million pounds of invasive carp were removed from Kentucky and Barkley reservoirs in July, the release says.

The program started in September 2018, and provides incentives to wholesale fish dealers and commercial fishers who harvest the invasive carp, the release says.

Deterrents at locations including Wilson, Kentucky, Pickwick and Guntersville dams are needed, and will be beneficial to the entire Tennessee River system, the release says.