TWRA, UT hosting CWD meeting in Lexington

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and University of Tennessee plan to host a public meeting about chronic wasting disease.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Henderson County Otto Britt Fairgrounds Building at 103 1st Street in Lexington.

Officials will make a presentation on updates and monitoring activities regarding chronic wasting disease, according to a news release.

Following the presentation, TWRA staff and University of Tennessee representatives plan to answer questions, the release says.

For more information on CWD, click here.