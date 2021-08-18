Jackson police seek person of interest in Hollywood Drive theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking a person of interest following a theft on Hollywood Drive.

JPD says the theft happened at the Valero on Saturday. Police say the person of interest was last seen driving a newer white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400 or text CRIMES to 274637 with the keyword “tip 911” and the information.

