Myrtle Cecil “Myrcel” Woodcock Britton, 101, of Marble Falls, Texas passed away August 16, 2021.

Her graveside funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Monday, August 23, 2021 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with burial to follow.

Dr. Trent Bullock of First Baptist Church, where Myrcel was a member will officiate.

Born on July 19, 1920 in Parsons, Kansas she was the daughter of the late Myrtle Easterday Keiter Woodcock and William Woodcock. They lived in Dearborn, Michigan where Myrcel had the opportunity to meet both Thomas A. Edison and Henry Ford. She took dancing lessons at a dance studio underwritten by Mr. Ford.

While living in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Myrcel was active at Forrest Avenue Baptist Church teaching Sunday School and was President of the Ypsilanti Child Study Club. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics and serving on the church hostess committee.

Myrcel and Fred moved to Paris in 1965. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church teaching Sunbeams. She was a prayer warrior and supported many missionary families over the years. She also was a member of The Chickasaw Garden Club, Paris Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and the Henry County Republican Party.

She loved knitting baby hats and blankets for hospitals, gardening and entertaining. Her card writing ministry to Prayer List members touched many over the years.

After Fred’s death, she moved to Beaumont, Texas and was a member of Westgate Memorial Baptist Church and the Golden Triangle Republican Women. She participated and contributed to Franklin Graham’s OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD and was a supporter of Gideons International.

She then moved to Burnet and Marble Falls, Texas where she was a member of First Baptist Church Marble Falls and the Burnet County Republican Women where she was still attending church and club meetings at 100. She was a member of FBC Creative Hearts Ministry where members make quilts for wounded soldiers as well as lap robes for nursing homes.

Myrcel leaves one daughter: Mary Jane (Avery) Graham of Marble Falls, Texas; one son; Thomas Britton of Tow, Texas; a daughter-in-law: Joan Britton of Sevierville; three grandchildren: Alexandra Avery, Heather Britton (Tracy) Hardin and Andrea Britton Piper (Will); and two great-grandchildren: Kailey Hardin and Elijah Hardin.

She is preceded in death by husband, Fred J. Britton; son: David Britton and brothers: Eugene “Woody” Woodcock, George Woodcock and Walter Woodcock.

Memorials may be made to: Burnet County Republican Women, BCRW PAC Treasurer, P.O. Box 1055, Marble Falls, Texas 78654 and Gideons International, P.O. Box 583, Paris.