Mr. Myguel Esperano Pope was born on July 26, 1957, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on August 16, 2021, in Jackson, Tennessee. Funeral Services will be at 1:30 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Salem C.M.E. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm Friday, August 20, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:00pm.

