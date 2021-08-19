Westview sophomore selected for 2022 Special Olympics USA games

MARTIN, Tenn. — A special announcement was made at Westview High School in Martin on Thursday.

Students gathered in the gymnasium for what they thought was only a pep rally.

“Special Olympics Tennessee had a lottery draw that choose the athletes to go to the USA National Games in Orlando, and Garret’s name was chosen, and we kept it a secret. We wanted to make sure it was a big surprise to him,” said Clinton Smith, Area Director for Upper West Tennessee Special Olympics.

A surprise it was. Westview sophomore Garret Dining has been selected to be a part of team Tennessee for the 2022 Special Olympics USA National Games.

“I’m beyond excited. It’s been really crazy for me to try and keep this secret because Coach Clinton told me about it a little ahead of time, and just share with close family, and not be able to tell everybody,” said Jill Dining, the mother of Garret Dining.

Garret Dining plays several sports like soccer, flag football, bowling and basketball. However, his specialty is track and field.

“Long jump. Really good at running too, 50-yard dash,” Garret Dining said.

Garrett is the first person in Upper West Tennessee 7 Area to be a part of the Special Olympics team.

“For us to be the first one in this area to be chosen to go to and have an Olympian in your family after we just watched the Olympics on tv, it’s pretty crazy,” Jill Dining said.

Although the Special Olympics is nearly a year away, Garrett Dining and his family are already preparing.

“I’ve already booked a place in Orlando for next June, so we are ready to go,” Jill Dining said.

Make sure to cheer on Garrett Dining at the Special Olympics.

The games will begin on June 5 and continue through June 12 in 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

