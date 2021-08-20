5 deaths, 361 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed five more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Those residents are:

a 73-year-old woman, who died Aug. 13

a 56-year-old man, who died Aug. 14

a 71-year-old woman, who died Aug. 14

a 78-year-old man, who died Aug. 15

a 59-year-old woman, who died Aug. 16

A total of 249 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 361 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 13,840.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 7,977 (57.6%)

38301: 4,300 (31.1%)

38356: 248 (1.8%)

38391: 120 (0.8%)

38366: 264 (1.9%)

38343: 93 (0.7%)

38313: 288 (2.1%)

38392: 111 (0.8%)

38355: 36 (0.2%)

38362: 197 (1.4%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 22 (0.15%)

38308: 21 (0.15%)

38378: 9 (0.1%)

38303: 9 (0.1%)

Unknown: 138 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,845 (27.8%)

White: 6,015 (43.4%)

Asian: 59 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 299 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 277 (2%)

Unspecified: 3,345 (24.2%)

Gender:

Female: 7,702 (55.7%)

Male: 6,022 (43.5%)

Unknown: 116 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,831 (85.5%)

Not recovered: 218 (1.6%)

Better: 418 (3%)

Unknown: 1,124 (8.1%)

Deaths: 249 (1.8%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 855 (6.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,769 (12.8%)

21 – 30 years: 2,385 (17.2%)

31 – 40 years: 2,046 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,941 (14%)

51 – 60 years: 1,871 (13.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,462 (10.6%)

71 – 80 years: 863 (6.2%)

80+: 524 (3.8%)

Unknown: 124 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.