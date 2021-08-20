Armyworms invade West Tennessee lawns

JACKSON, Tenn. — You might’ve noticed you grass turning brown or patchy. There might be a reason for that.

Have you noticed worms or caterpillar-like insects invading your lawn?

If so, you’re probably experiencing armyworm infestation.

“We often have problems with them in August and September, affecting sometimes lawns and pastures, feed on the grass in there, but this year has been an unusual year. They’re worse than anybody that I deal with can ever remember,” said Scott Stewart, Director of the West Tennessee Research and Education Center.

The worms mainly feed off of grass in pastures, Bermuda lawns, and sometimes in different crops.

“Moth comes and lays a big egg mass that may have 100 to 200 eggs in it. Hatches out and the larvae spread out and starts eating the grass, so you’ll start noticing brown spots and then expanding brown spots in your lawn,” Stewart said.

One major way to get rid of armyworms is spraying pesticides. One side has been destroyed by the worms, but this side has been sprayed with insecticide.

“Now if you really want to get rid of them, there’s really only thing to do. Spray an insecticide, and there’s a number of insecticides you can buy at a Lowe’s or a Walmart or a garden center,” Stewart said.

There are other ways to possibly get rid of the worms, such as pouring soapy water in the grass or just waiting for them to move to their next spot.

“Again, if you have a well established lawn and you don’t mind it turning brown for a few weeks, you can let them eat,” Stewart said.

Armyworms do not like the cold weather, so don’t worry. Those pesky insects will be out off of your grass by the winter months.

You can find more news from across West Tennessee in the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.