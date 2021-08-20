Debbie Sue Neill, age 62, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, August 12, 2021 at her home.

Debbie Sue was born July 24 ,1959 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Floyd B. Neill and Nell Shutt Neill. She graduated from Fayette Academy in 1976 and was employed as an insurance agent in earlier years. Debbie Sue was a member of Somerville Church of Christ.

Ms. Neill is survived by her daughter, Lauren Jane Hoskins; her son, Wesley Smith (Lora); her sister, Janie Harris (Tommy); her brother, Ronnie Neill (Carol); her sister-in-law, Debbie Neill; and four grandchildren, Margaret Ellison Smith, Frances Bea Smith, D.J. Lewis and Neilly Hoskins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Neill.

