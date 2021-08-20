Donald Lewis Detty

Donald Lewis Detty, age 64, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at the Ararat Cemetery. A visitation for the Detty family will be held on August 24, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M.

Mr. Detty was born in Chillicothe, OH on October 1, 1956, to the late Mr. Benjamin Ashmore and surviving Mrs. Anabelle Leona Hubbard of Nashville, TN. He worked for many years at Pictsweet Foods of Bells, TN. Also preceding him in death was one daughter: Lillian Detty; and one sister: Penny Moore.

Mr. Donald is survived by his wife of 22 years, Paulette Neely Detty of Jackson, TN; one son: Phillip Brian Surratt of Jackson, TN; four daughters: Hollie Jo Detty of OH, Barbara Ann Detty of Chillicothe, OH, Dixie Surratt Eddy (Brandon) of Hendersonville, TN, Donna Valrie Detty of Jackson, TN; one brother: David Hubbard of Nashville, TN; and one sister: Leona Lutzweit of Nashville, TN. He leaves a legacy of numerous grandchildren.

—