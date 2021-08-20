Mrs. Mary Ester Bowen was born on August 15, 1937, in Friendship, Tennessee. She transitioned from this life on August 17, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 28 2021, at 1:00 pm at Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 12:00 pm -7:00 pm at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please continue to keep her family in prayer.

For more information contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521 or log on to bledsoefuneralhome.com