Wilbur “Skip” Schultz

1945 – 2021

Wilbur Allen “Skip” Schultz, age 76, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Janet McClain Schultz, departed this life Thursday afternoon, August 19, 2021 at his home.

Wilbur was born January 5, 1945 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of the late Rev. Wilbur R. Schultz and Naomi Sue Hutchings Schultz. He graduated in 1964 from U.S. Grant High School in Oklahoma City and was married July 6, 1996 to the former Janet McClain. He was employed as a service consultant at Eskridge Automotive for more than 40 years before his retirement in 2017 and moved to the Oakland area in 2020. Wilbur was a member of Victory Church in Warr Acres, Oklahoma and he enjoyed golfing, target shooting, hunting, fishing and fast cars.

Mr. Schultz is survived by his wife, Janet McClain Schultz of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Michelle Schultz-Sommer (JD) of Huntsville, AL and Michelle Davis (Mark) of Moore, OK; two sons, Richard Schultz (Donna) of Oklahoma City, OK and Jeff Sprague (Amber) of Arlington, TN; his sister, Debby Zeyen (Dan) of Mustang, OK; his brother, Rev. Rick Schultz (Carolyn) of Lexington, OK; six grandchildren Zac Davis (Addison), Megan Carter (Blake), Carli Davis, Jordan Sprague, Kami Mortenson and Kelsi Constable; two great-grandsons, Beau Carter and Jason Colon-Vega; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a memorial service at 1 P.M. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.