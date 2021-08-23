Community comes together after catastrophic flood damage

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — On Saturday, Aug. 21, the National Weather Service in Nashville issued a flash flood emergency for Humphreys, Hickman and Dickson counties.

This flood warning lasted until almost midnight.

This brought many hours of heavy rainfall to the area.

Humphreys County broke the all time 24 hour rainfall accumulation record in the state of Tennessee, with 17 inches of rainfall on Saturday.

This left many businesses and homes completely destroyed.

“We are devastated, we are full of mud, my business is gone, and of course none of us have flood insurance,” said Renee Muha, owner of Carrollton House Jewelry.

Many have lost loved ones, homes and more, but they are trying to remain positive.

“My heart goes out to each of the families and loved ones during this time. We can replace property, vehicles, and homes but its the lives that matters most,” said State Farm agent Lynn Paschall.

Many people came together to support the community with water, food and even open arms to help clean up on Monday.

“You wonder sometimes, where is God’s perfection, and it’s here in all of the people that came. That’s where it is,” Muha said.

The community is still looking for help to bring their city back to normal.

If you would like to volunteer, they are looking for people to help clean up their community. If you would like to donate, a list of GoFundMe’s has been created for those affected:

