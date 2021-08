JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority shared its schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

JTA says it will not be operating its normal service during the holiday, which is Monday, Sept. 6.

JTA says bus services will return the next day at 6 a.m.

You can find contact information and more through ridejta.com.

For news from across West Tennessee, download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.