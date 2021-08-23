Katherine Rose Vales Hall, age 84, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, August 22, 2021 at her home.

Katherine was born April 11, 1937 in Bolivar, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Ed Vales and Rosie Grantham Vales. She was employed in the dietary department at Arlington Developmental Center in Arlington, Tennessee for 35 years before her retirement. Katherine was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Bolivar and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren.

Ms. Hall is survived by her daughter, Linda Turner (Walter) of Mason, TN; two sons, Randy Ervin of Arlington, TN and Keith Ervin of Arlington, TN; her sister, Bobbie Squires of Bolivar, TN; three brothers, Jerry Vales (Margie) of Bolivar, TN, Ronnie Vales of Bolivar, TN and Franklin Vales (Jeannie) of Savannah, GA; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Kirk; two brothers, Russell Vales and James Vales; and her granddaughter, Shana Ervin.

Funeral Services for Ms. Hall will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Ron Pirtle officiating. Interment will follow in the Arlington Cemetery. A visitation for Ms. Hall will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Daniel Ervin, Kyle Ervin, Zack Ervin, Bryant Johnson and Jamy Gardner.

