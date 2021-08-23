Richard Washington Daniels, age 72, resident of Brunswick, Tennessee and husband of Cindy Callicutt Daniels, departed this life Sunday evening, August 22, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Richard was born October 30, 1948 in Gallaway, Tennessee, the son of the late Homer Andy Daniels and Dollie Orene Byars Daniels. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and was employed with the Shelby County Government Road and Bridge department for 33 years. He was married September 3, 2010 to the Cindy Callicutt Daniels, the love of his life. Richard’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, cooking, playing with his dog Molly and gardening with his wife. He was a family man loved spending time with his family and friends and will be remembered for having a heart of gold and making people laugh.

Mr. Daniels is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Cindy Daniels of Brunswick, TN; his daughter, Nikki Ferge of Somerville, TN; two sons, Brian Andrews (Christen) of Brighton, TN and Shane Daniels (Marci) of Somerville, TN; his godson, Chad Dunlap (Felicia) of Brighton, TN; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Dollie Daniels; two brothers, Bill Daniels and Homer Daniels, Jr.; four sisters, Sis McCulley, Mary Francis McKnight, Peggy Hester and Doris McCulley; and his son-in-law, Bobby Ferge.

Graveside Services for Mr. Daniels will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Burrow Cemetery in Mason with Rev. Donald McCulley officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brian Andrews, Shane Daniels, Chad Dunlap, Hayden Ferge, Randy Yarbro and Alex Andrews. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack McCulley, Bobby Matheny and Homer Daniels III.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.