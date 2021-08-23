University of Tennessee extends mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee has announced that it will extend its mask mandate to all indoor public spaces due to the ongoing spike in coronavirus cases and increasing hospitalizations.

UT had been under a temporary mask mandate that only applied to classrooms, laboratories and indoor academic student events.

Officials say the new requirement will extend to all indoor public spaces, but exceptions will include private offices, residence hall rooms and while engaging in fitness activities.

According to a news release, the university will “re-evaluate the need for the expanded face-covering requirement by Sept. 7.”