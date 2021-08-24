1 killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — There was a fatal crash on Interstate 40 on Tuesday.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday morning at Mile Marker 87.

The vehicle, a 2021 Mack dump truck, was going westbound on I-40.

It then exited the roadway, collided with the concrete attenuator, overturned, and caught fire.

Troopers say the driver, 61-year-old James Frix, of Henderson, died in the crash.

A second vehicle was unoccupied and sustained damage due to the fire.

You can stay up-to-date on news from across West Tennessee here.