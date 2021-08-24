Betty Carol Laman Pigue, age 73, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Henry County Medical Center of Paris, TN. Graveside Services will be conducted on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Oakview Memorial Park with Bro. Chris Rigby officiating. Burial to follow in the Oakview Memorial Park. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Betty was born on April 10, 1948, in Johnson Grove, TN to the late Mr. Hooper Laman and Mrs. Beauton Brown Laman. She worked for many years at Co-op of Alamo and was the “Hostess with the Mostest” for over 15 years with Olive Garden of Jackson, TN. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 35 years, Mr. Wayne Pigue. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by two sons: Mitchell Pigue (Joy) of Bells, TN, Mike Pigue (Keyta) of Gadsden, TN; two daughters: Misty Pigue Tucker (Tuck) of Bells, TN, Angela Pigue (Mary Jean) of Gallatin, TN; one brother: Danny Laman (Sue) of Johnson Grove, TN; two sisters: Patsy Gagnon of Alamo, TN, Sybil Kail (Phil) of Johnson Grove, TN; She leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Megon Kail (Christopher), Hunter Pigue (Meagan), Paige Greer (Kendall), J.B. Tucker, Archie Pigue; and four great-grandchildren: Baylor Greer, Aubrey Greer, Casen Pigue and Anna Claire Kail.

In lieu of flowers, the Pigue family requests that memorials be made to: N.O.A.H., P.O. Box 94, Alamo, TN 38001.